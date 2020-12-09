PM for promoting small businesses in villages

SIALKOT: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday there was a dire need to promote small business at villages level to alleviate poverty in the country.

Addressing the cattle distribution ceremony organized by local Industrialist Arif Mahmood Soni here at Soni Farm House, the PM said that needy people could increase their income and also overcome the problem of nutrition by breeding cattle and chickens.

Twenty five percent Pakistanis were facing nutrition problems which could be resolved through cattle breeding, he added.

"We are also providing financial support to the people belonging to low income group in villages through Ehsaas Program which was the biggest programme in the history of Pakistan.

Federal Ministers- Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Sialkot business community were also present on the occasion.