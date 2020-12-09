AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 20.95 (0.48%)
BR30 22,275 Increased By ▲ 167.04 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,204 Increased By ▲ 102.25 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,691 Increased By ▲ 57.95 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nowshera economic zone to create 12000 job opportunities: Bangash

  • He said these economic zones will create total 330,796 employment opportunities with 94,060 directly related and 236,736 indirectly.
APP Updated 09 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said that government has launched numerous economic zones for more job creation and investment in the province.

Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday formally launched Nowshera economic zone after Rashkai and Jalozai economic zones that was constructed over 76 acres land, expected to attract Rs. 1.6 Billion investment and creating 12000 jobs opportunities.

He said that access roads to the industrial zone has been completed.

Major intended industrial sectors include awaiting marble, food and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Kamran Bangash said that realising the importance of vibrant industrial sector for economic stability and employment generation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched five economic zones in last six months likely to attract Rs. 330.5 billion investment.

He said these economic zones will create total 330,796 employment opportunities with 94,060 directly related and 236,736 indirectly.

Bangash said provincial government established KPEZDMC with a task to facilitate focused industrial growth aiming to reduce poverty and gearing towards economic prosperity.

The KPEZDMC is focused on provision of investment friendly industrial infrastructure in KP through one window facilitation centres.

The Jalozai economic zone, Nowshera economic zone, Rashakai special economic zone, D.I Khan economic zone are launched under 3-year industrialization roadmap of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Giving details of economic zones, he said that Jalozai economic zone constructed on 257 acres land is expected to attract Rs. 6.3 billion investment and creating 41,000 job opportunities.

The major industries to be setup at Jalozai economic zone include Food industry, Light engineering industry and pharmaceutical industry.

The Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is built on 1000 acres land is expected to attract $1.9 billion investment and generating around 200,000 jobs.

Access roads to the economic zone are 55 per cent completed, 10MW electricity (Phase 1) will be supplied by October.

Major intended industries include Hi-Tech products, Electronic industries. Food and Beverages Industries and Mineral processing Units.

The Mohmand economic zone covering 350 acres land is expected to attract Rs. 7.6 billion investment and creating 56,000 jobs.

Marble will be major industry. Process has been initiated for conversion into special economic zone.

The D.I. Khan economic zone covering 189 acres land is likely to attract Rs. 1.5 billion investment along with creating 30,000 employment opportunities.

Major intended industries include mineral processing unit, Agro/ Food process industry and plastic industry.

Kamran Bangash economic zones

Nowshera economic zone to create 12000 job opportunities: Bangash

US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020

Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies

More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN

Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters