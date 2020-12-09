Taiwan's MFIG buys about 65,000 tonnes corn from US

HAMBURG: Taiwan's MFIG purchasing group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to expected to be sourced from the United States in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in a single consignment, all at an estimated premium of 196.39 US cents a bushel over the Chicago May 2021 corn contract, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Pan Ocean, they said. Shipment in the tender was sought in February/March 2021 depending on origin supplied.