PM to chair National Coordination Committee tomorrow: Asad Umar

  • Umar said while comparing October's positivity rate to that of last week, they have seen an increase of 4%.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Dec 2020

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be chairing the National Coordination Committee tomorrow as the second coronavirus wave hits the country.

In a presser on Wednesday, Umar said while comparing October's positivity rate to that of last week, they have seen an increase of 4%. While talking about the admission of patients in the hospitals, Umar said there has been an increase of over 4%, adding that the rate of patients on ventilators has also increased to more than 4%.

He said that despite closing education institutions, banning indoor weddings, they have observed that people are not following the ban imposed on large public gatherings. The minister further said due to rallies being held, people are in danger of contracting the deadly virus.

Umar urged opposition parties to take the virus as a serious threat and avoid holding public gatherings. He also called on everyone to adopt caring measures to control the spread of the virus on a large scale in the country.

In the last 24 hour, the coronavirus infected 2,963 more people and claimed 60 lives across the country.

