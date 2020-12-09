Business & Finance
South Korea Nov bank lending surges at sharpest rate on record
09 Dec 2020
SEOUL: Bank lending to South Korean households rose 13.6 trillion won ($12.54 billion) in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday, marking the biggest monthly net rise since data began to be compiled in 2004.
South Korea's total household debt reached a record of 1,682 trillion won in the third quarter - about the size of the country's economy - in a sign that retail investors are borrowing heavily to invest in assets across apartments and stocks.
The nation's benchmark Kospi has risen nearly 25% this year.
