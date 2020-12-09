AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECC meeting postponed due to IHC verdicts

Zaheer Abbasi 09 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet scheduled for today has been postponed, apparently, following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdicts with respect to the prime minister's advisers. On Tuesday, the court ruled that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh could not head cabinet committee on privatisation.

Business Recorder tried to contact the spokesman of the finance ministry to know about the reason for the cancellation of ECC meeting but he did not attend the call.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting included seven points with Karachi Transformation Plan for detailed discussion before being approved as it was deferred in the last meeting.

The ECC meeting was to be presided over by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also to take up for discussion and approval of finance proposal with respect to renationalization of subsides Phase-I.

The ECC was to consider Interior Division's proposal approve technical supplementary grant for the project of ICI administration Islamabad, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination technical supplementary grant for annual contribution of government of Pakistan to the UNFPA, PPD, IPPF-FPAP for the fiscal year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and technical supplementary grant to pay Pakistan's outstanding contribution to the WHO.

The meeting agenda also included Ministry of Commerce proposal with regard to revision in relending policy 2016 for foreign loans/credits, and Ministry of Finance proposal for renationalization of subsides Phase-I.

The Ministry of Industries and Production proposal implementation of approved recommendations of Mobile device Manufacturing Policy and Electronic Vehicles (EV) 2-3 wheelers and HCVs) and approval of new proposals related to automotive industry (four wheelers EVs and premium on vehicles) was also on the meeting agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

ECC meeting postponed due to IHC verdicts

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Phase-I of subsidies: MoF submits rationalization plan to ECC

Deadline for filing IT returns may be extended

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action

Teli passes away in Dubai

GI of Basmati in EU: Reap files 'notice of opposition' against India's claim

J&J readies 500 million vaccine doses for poor countries

Many states to miss Paris climate plan deadline: UN

By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.