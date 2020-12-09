ECC meeting postponed due to IHC verdicts

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet scheduled for today has been postponed, apparently, following the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdicts with respect to the prime minister's advisers. On Tuesday, the court ruled that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh could not head cabinet committee on privatisation.

Business Recorder tried to contact the spokesman of the finance ministry to know about the reason for the cancellation of ECC meeting but he did not attend the call.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting included seven points with Karachi Transformation Plan for detailed discussion before being approved as it was deferred in the last meeting.

The ECC meeting was to be presided over by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also to take up for discussion and approval of finance proposal with respect to renationalization of subsides Phase-I.

The ECC was to consider Interior Division's proposal approve technical supplementary grant for the project of ICI administration Islamabad, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination technical supplementary grant for annual contribution of government of Pakistan to the UNFPA, PPD, IPPF-FPAP for the fiscal year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and technical supplementary grant to pay Pakistan's outstanding contribution to the WHO.

The meeting agenda also included Ministry of Commerce proposal with regard to revision in relending policy 2016 for foreign loans/credits, and Ministry of Finance proposal for renationalization of subsides Phase-I.

The Ministry of Industries and Production proposal implementation of approved recommendations of Mobile device Manufacturing Policy and Electronic Vehicles (EV) 2-3 wheelers and HCVs) and approval of new proposals related to automotive industry (four wheelers EVs and premium on vehicles) was also on the meeting agenda.

