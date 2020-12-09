AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold hits 2-week high as investors eye fresh fiscal support

  • Dollar stalls slide, but still near multi-year lows.
  • Vaccine may be negative for gold in second half of 2021 –analyst.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

Gold rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by growing expectations of more US fiscal stimulus to combat the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases, while a muted dollar added further support.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,868.97 per ounce by 11:55 a.m EST (1655 GMT). Earlier, it touched its highest since Nov. 23 of $1,875.07.

US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,873.50.

"We are not too far away from the highs, and once we start getting stimulus or a clearer picture of how this is all going to play out, gold and silver will continue to move higher," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Raising gold's appeal for other currency holders, the dollar index stalled its slide, but was still close to multi-year lows.

Amid mounting coronavirus cases, the US Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide lawmakers more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief.

"Further fiscal spending is positive for gold, and the market appears to be anticipating some type of fiscal package passage, even if only temporary," James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, said in a note.

But while a broadly defensive dollar, negative real rates and a "merciless rise in COVID-19 cases" are positive for gold and silver, "more good news on the vaccine front would be a powerful negative."

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen more than 23% this year, benefiting from near-zero interest rates and the risk of higher inflation likely to result from massive stimulus globally.

Meanwhile, Britain began its vaccination against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Silver rose 0.1% to $24.54 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.7% to $2,316.10 and platinum was up 0.3% at $1,024.52.

Gold price

Gold hits 2-week high as investors eye fresh fiscal support

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters