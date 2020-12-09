AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares end higher with eyes on Brexit trade deal talks

  • British, EU leaders to meet face-to-face to discuss trade deal.
  • UK rolls out Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Germany may tighten COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Travel shares lead losses in Europe.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

European shares ended a volatile session with modest gains on Tuesday, as investors weighed last-ditch attempts at a Brexit trade deal while closely tracking rising coronavirus cases in the region.

After losing as much as 0.6% in the session, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.2% to hover near 9-month highs.

London's FTSE 100, which has been outperforming regional peers in recent sessions, was flat.

Britain said it would drop clauses in draft domestic legislation that breached the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the EU over how to manage the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

While the deal is separate to wider trade talks, the agreement removes what was a major point of contention between Britain and the EU.

"Investors are looking through the noise," said Peter Dixon, chief UK economist at Commerzbank.

"We're at a stage now where investors are still expecting a deal, but they're waiting for more concrete signals. The very fact that the two sides are still talking suggests that they still want a deal."

British and European Union leaders are set to meet in the coming days for a final attempt to seal a trade deal, even as officials sounded more and more skeptical after negotiations failed on Monday.

Tuesday also saw UK begin to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the first Western country to start vaccinating its population.

Meanwhile, as infections continued to rise in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the government might tighten restrictions to control the spread beyond the partial lockdown implemented in November. A media report said the measures will be discussed this week.

The travel and leisure, one of the worst-hit by pandemic-induced movement curbs, led declines among sectors, down 1%, while the German DAX edged higher in the last hour of trading.

The ZEW economic research institute's survey showed German investor sentiment soared more than expected in December on expectations that vaccines will boost the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Swedish wholesaler Beijer Ref AB was among the biggest gainers on the STOXX 600, up 7.3%, after private equity group EQT bought a stake in the company for about $1.1 billion.

Sensor specialist AMS plummeted 15.4% after a report on a possible Android sensor type change.

European shares ended

European shares end higher with eyes on Brexit trade deal talks

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters