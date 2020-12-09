Business & Finance
Shell shuts large crude unit at Convent, Louisiana, refinery
- The 130,000-bpd CDU is among the last units being shut this week at the Convent refinery.
09 Dec 2020
HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 211,146 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on Tuesday as part of the permanent closure of the refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The 130,000-bpd CDU is among the last units being shut this week at the Convent refinery, the sources said.
By-polls will be held on vacant seats if opposition lawmakers tender resignations: PM
Shell shuts large crude unit at Convent, Louisiana, refinery
Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America
COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Read more stories
Comments