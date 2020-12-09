No moral logic of opposition to hold political gatherings during COVID-19: Sawati

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Anti Narcotics Azam Khan Sawati on Tuesday said the opposition had no moral logic to hold political gatherings during the second wave of the COVID-19 as they were going in to close alley due to their rigidness.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not scared from opposition's public gatherings and the Pakistan Democratic Movement was trying to put pressure on the government for protecting their corruption cases which were being tried against the leadership of the alliance, he added.

The minister said opposition was using different tactics to get relaxation in the corruption cases which were registered against their leadership but not in favour of the people, adding PDM was intentionally pushing the people into danger by holding their gatherings during the spreading of coronavirus.

He said opposition was trying to create unrest in the country as the country was facing loss due to their irresponsible attitude during the pandemic.

Replying to a question, he said the whole PDM was busy to convince the Pakistan Peoples Party for giving resignations from the National and Sindh assemblies because PPP was the only political party of the alliance which was enjoying power in the province.

He said political gatherings of the opposition parties were not under discussion in today's cabinet meeting.