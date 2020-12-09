AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,387 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-0.04%)
BR30 22,108 Decreased By ▼ -35.74 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,102 Decreased By ▼ -13.53 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,633 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump sought contacts with Venezuela early in his term, Maduro says

  • Maduro calls Guaido a US puppet seeking to overthrow his government to control the OPEC nation's vast oil resources.
  • We hope that once the new government of Joe Biden is installed, that they have time to think, and we hope they open the possibility of dialogue between Venezuela and the United States.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

CARACAS: US President Donald Trump sought contacts with Venezuelan officials early in his term, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, adding that he hopes to establish dialogue with US President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration.

Venezuela and the United States cut off diplomatic ties last year after the Trump administration, together with dozens of other countries, recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's rightful leader, arguing that Maduro had rigged his 2018 re-election.

Maduro calls Guaido a US puppet seeking to overthrow his government to control the OPEC nation's vast oil resources.

"We hope that once the new government of Joe Biden is installed, that they have time to think, and we hope they open the possibility of dialogue between Venezuela and the United States," Maduro told reporters at a news conference from the presidential palace in capital Caracas.

Maduro said that in early 2017 Delcy Rodriguez - Venezuela's current vice president who was serving as foreign minister at the time - was invited to Trump's inauguration but did not attend because it was "not convenient."

He added that a Trump intermediary later invited him to a meeting with the US president during the United Nations General Assembly in late 2018. Maduro said he was open to the meeting, but that the US "establishment" prevented the meeting from happening.

Trump said publicly at the time that he would be open to meeting Maduro, but that no such meeting was on his agenda.

The White House and US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro

Trump sought contacts with Venezuela early in his term, Maduro says

Four Pakistanis make it to the Forbes 30 under 30 for North America

COVID hotspots: 'Smart lockdown' enforced in 55 areas of Lahore

Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM

Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact

As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters