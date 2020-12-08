Pakistan
PM saddened over demise of Siraj Kassam Teli
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Siraj Kassam Teli, the former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
He conveyed his condolences and prayers to the bereaved family.
“Saddened to hear of the passing of Siraj Qassam Teli. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media handle.
