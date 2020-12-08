World
Mexico aims to sign deal for 35mn doses of China's Cansino Biologics COVID vaccine
- Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also said Mexico will receive a million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in January, February, and March.
08 Dec 2020
MONTERREY, MEXICO: Mexico aims to sign a deal this week for 35 million doses of China's Cansino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine, Mexico's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also said Mexico will receive a million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in January, February, and March.
