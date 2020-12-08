Pakistan
33 hotels, 21 marriage halls, 74 shopping centres sealed
- The various teams also imposed Rs 98,000 fine on the violators and warnings were also issued, said a spokesperson for the district administration.
Updated 08 Dec 2020
LAHORE: The city district administration sealed 33 hotels, 21 marriage halls and 74 shopping centres in a a crackdown over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.
The various teams also imposed Rs 98,000 fine on the violators and warnings were also issued, said a spokesperson for the district administration.
He added that the teams impounded 21 cars and mini busses during the crackdown and warned transporters to follow anti-coronavirus SOPs.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
33 hotels, 21 marriage halls, 74 shopping centres sealed
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments