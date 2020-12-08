World
UK's Johnson thanks health workers after COVID vaccine launch
- "We will beat this together," Johnson said in a message on social media, and urged the public to continue to follow guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
08 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the start of a COVID vaccination programme on Tuesday and thanked health workers, scientists and people who had volunteered for testing.
"We will beat this together," Johnson said in a message on social media, and urged the public to continue to follow guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Opposition spreading COVID-19 by holding rallies, says PM
UK's Johnson thanks health workers after COVID vaccine launch
Pakistan-China ink defense cooperation deal to counter US-India pact
As political tensions rise, PML-N, PPP declare intention to resign from NA at an ‘appropriate time’ if required
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog
PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
Read more stories
Comments