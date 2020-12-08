AVN 76.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.16%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 106.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.29%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.62 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.21%)
FCCL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.87%)
HASCOL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HBL 130.61 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.26%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.54%)
JSCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.35%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
OGDC 100.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.87%)
PAEL 35.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
PIOC 93.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.82%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
PSO 200.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.56%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
TRG 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.26%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
BR100 4,400 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (0.26%)
BR30 22,172 Increased By ▲ 28.35 (0.13%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By ▲ 48.59 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,661 Increased By ▲ 35.24 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Almost 700,000 people flung into poverty due to pandemic crisis in the U.K: Study

  • According to a recent study, nearly 700,000 individuals in the United Kingdom, have been flung into poverty as a result of the pandemic.
  • The onset of the pandemic pushed the total number of poverty stricken individuals in the United Kingdom to more than 15 million, or 23 percent of the population.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Dec 2020

According to a recent study, nearly 700,000 individuals in the United Kingdom, including 120,000 children, have been flung back into poverty as a result of the pandemic.

This study by the Legatum Institute stated that government intervention, such as a £20 per week universal credit boost, helped 700,000 people from slipping below rhe poverty line.

However, the onset of the pandemic pushed the total number of poverty stricken individuals in the United Kingdom to more than 15 million, or 23 percent of the population.

Philippa Stroud, Chief Executive of the Legatum Institute and Conservative politician, stated that the study's findings showed “a clear need for a comprehensive anti-poverty strategy to be placed at the heart of the UK’s Covid recovery response”.

This new analysis uses a broad spectrum of data, including public earnings and employment data, to provide robust poverty estimates that can be updated as circumstances change.

The study revealed that those hardest hit by the pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis, were young workers, especially those in relatively low-paid jobs in sectors such as retail and hospitality. The elderly were the least financially impacted, according to the study.

Furthermore, of the 700,000 people newly thrust into poverty, nearly 40% of the individuals slipped into what is known as deep poverty.

COVID19 poverty United Kingdom

Almost 700,000 people flung into poverty due to pandemic crisis in the U.K: Study

Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Pakistan looks to new tech to curb crop burning and cut smog

World Bank sees strong Philippine economic rebound, COVID-19 resurgence a risk

PTV terminates eight employees, including Rashid Latif

Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws

Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters