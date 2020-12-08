Business & Finance
Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to annualised 22.9% growth
- The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for 21.5% growth in a Reuters poll.
08 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Japan's economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.
The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists' median forecast for 21.5% growth in a Reuters poll.
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Japan's Q3 GDP revised up to annualised 22.9% growth
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist
Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition
China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration
US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue
Read more stories
Comments