World
Mexico registers 6,399 new coronavirus cases, 357 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
08 Dec 2020
MONTERREY: Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 6,399 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 357 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,182,249 cases and 110,074 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Lahore police book Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders for violating COVID-19 SOPs
Mexico registers 6,399 new coronavirus cases, 357 more deaths
Indian farmers launch nationwide shutdown against new laws
Afghan civilian deaths surged during Taliban talks: report
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks
Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'
COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5
US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist
Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition
China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration
US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue
Read more stories
Comments