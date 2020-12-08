Sessions judge removed over 'misconduct'

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Monday removed Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan from service on charges of 'misconduct'.

Judge Jahangir was removed for alleged involvement in acts and omissions, which amounted to conduct unbecoming of a person holding the office of a judge, and a gentleman.

He was suspended after a CCTV footage, revealed his scuffle with a Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja's husband. Justice Athar noted that a judge was a custodian of the rights of the people and owed a duty to maintain rule of law in the society.

The use of a firearm weapon by a judge in a public place is unthinkable, and such conduct is unexpected by the society. The expectation from a judge is far more than an ordinary citizen. He stated that the answering judge (Jahangir) could not discharge the onus and chose not to do so by entering into a compromise with the accused who had displayed shockingly despicable conduct.

The IHC CJ added that Awan had willingly condoned acts that were unacceptable in a society governed under the law, and he ignored the fact that even, while driving on the Constitutional Avenue or parked at the station, he was a representative of the institution, and not an ordinary individual. The order mentioned that an incident report, dated 14 September 2020, was received by the IHC registrar from the superintendent of police, City Zone, Islamabad.

It was alleged in the report as follows, "Both parties were travelling on Constitution Avenue (south-bound) during which they had an altercation during overtaking. Khurram Pervez travelling in [a] white Land Cruiser number KA-004 reportedly honked horns which offended Jahangir Awan who was travelling in White Premio number AQB-992."

It further said that Jahangir Awan allegedly made an inappropriate gesture. Thereafter, Awan went to the PSO Petrol Pump to refuel his vehicle. Khurram Pervez along with his cousin, Muhammad Bilal followed him there, approached his vehicle, and physically assaulted him. A scuffle started, during which, Awan took out his pistol and fired two shots in the air.

