AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sessions judge removed over 'misconduct'

Terence J Sigamony 08 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Monday removed Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan from service on charges of 'misconduct'.

Judge Jahangir was removed for alleged involvement in acts and omissions, which amounted to conduct unbecoming of a person holding the office of a judge, and a gentleman.

He was suspended after a CCTV footage, revealed his scuffle with a Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja's husband. Justice Athar noted that a judge was a custodian of the rights of the people and owed a duty to maintain rule of law in the society.

The use of a firearm weapon by a judge in a public place is unthinkable, and such conduct is unexpected by the society. The expectation from a judge is far more than an ordinary citizen. He stated that the answering judge (Jahangir) could not discharge the onus and chose not to do so by entering into a compromise with the accused who had displayed shockingly despicable conduct.

The IHC CJ added that Awan had willingly condoned acts that were unacceptable in a society governed under the law, and he ignored the fact that even, while driving on the Constitutional Avenue or parked at the station, he was a representative of the institution, and not an ordinary individual. The order mentioned that an incident report, dated 14 September 2020, was received by the IHC registrar from the superintendent of police, City Zone, Islamabad.

It was alleged in the report as follows, "Both parties were travelling on Constitution Avenue (south-bound) during which they had an altercation during overtaking. Khurram Pervez travelling in [a] white Land Cruiser number KA-004 reportedly honked horns which offended Jahangir Awan who was travelling in White Premio number AQB-992."

It further said that Jahangir Awan allegedly made an inappropriate gesture. Thereafter, Awan went to the PSO Petrol Pump to refuel his vehicle. Khurram Pervez along with his cousin, Muhammad Bilal followed him there, approached his vehicle, and physically assaulted him. A scuffle started, during which, Awan took out his pistol and fired two shots in the air.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Sessions judge removed over 'misconduct'

Omar, Chinese envoy review power projects

First export train to China passes through Ankara

Abolishment of ToU power scheme: Rs9 billion subsidy approved by ECC

PM sharpens focus on power sector

MoC seeks approval for montanide oil's import from France

Cabinet to discuss economy, virus spread and PDM challenge today

Construction of Federal Courts Complex in Karachi: Federal government likely to allocate land near Old Sabzi Mandi

BIS sounds warning on overstretched market valuations

Appointments of 15 special assistants to PM: IHC turns down petition

IHC says Hafeez cannot head privatisation body

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.