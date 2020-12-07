AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,388 Decreased By ▼ -10.57 (-0.24%)
BR30 22,144 Decreased By ▼ -105.29 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,115 Decreased By ▼ -91.69 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,626 Decreased By ▼ -56.62 (-0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Number of steps taken to promote IT sector in Pakistan

  • IT & ITeS export remittances during FY 2018-19 increased by 19.3pc in comparison to $ 833.87 million during FY 2017-18, they said.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken host of steps to promote information technology in the country, besides increasing IT industry related services and exports.

Owing to the pragmatic steps, taken by the government, the sources told APP that IT exports had shown increase upto 23pc even in the COVID-19 pandemic.

They added that IT and IT enabled Services (ITeS) exports remittances consisting of computer services and call center services had surged to US $1.231 billion at a growth rate of 23.71pc during FY 2019-20 as compared to $ 994.87 million during Fiscal Year 2018-19.

IT & ITeS export remittances during FY 2018-19 increased by 19.3pc in comparison to $ 833.87 million during FY 2017-18, they said.

Zero income tax on IT&ITeS export income till June, 2025 was given to promote the IT in the country besides zero income tax for PSEB registered IT start-ups for 3-years, including 20 no minimum tax or withholding tax.

Similarly, up to 100pc foreign ownership of IT & ITeS companies and100pc repatriation of profits for foreign IT&ITeS investors were also given by the government.

The IT Ministry and its organizations were actively participating in international exhibition to experience new vista of learning and subscribe to modern innovative practices.

Close liaison was being established with Pakistani Mission abroad to promote trade and attract investments in ICTs sector, they said.

They said Technology Park and establishment of IT Zone for promotion of ICTs were also part of the promoting ICTs sector in the country.

COVID 19 IT industry

Number of steps taken to promote IT sector in Pakistan

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

PDM leaders adamant to hold rally in Lahore despite govt's warning

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2

Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds

Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters