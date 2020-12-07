AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
COVID-19 claims 41 more lives, infects 1,726 others: CM Sindh

  • In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM Sindh said that 41 patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,060 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.
APP 07 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that unfortunately 41 patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,060 and 1,726 new cases emerged when 12,442 tests were conducted raising the tally to 186,212.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM Sindh said that 41 patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,060 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

He added that 41 death stemming from COVID-19 within 24 hours was the highest number ever reported in the province.

The CM Sindh said that 12,442 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,726 cases that constituted 13.9 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,076,519 tests have been conducted against which 186,212 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 160,933 have recovered, including 1352 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 22,219 patients were under treatment, of them 21,350 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 857 at different hospitals.

He added that currently the condition of 76 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 1726 new cases, 1484 have been detected from Karachi, including 584 from South, 455 East, 256 Korangi, 164 Central, 80 Malir, 71 West.

Hyderabad has 43 cases, Thatta 20, Jamshoro and Sanghar 16 each, Naushehroferoze 14, Umerkot and Ghotki 12 each, Tando Allahyar and Badin 10 each, Matiari and Shikarpur nine each, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad six each, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

