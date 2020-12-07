Optimum resources being utilized for eradication of corruption: NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Monday said optimum resources were being utilized for eradication of corruption, money laundering, abuse of authority and recovery of looted money from corrupt elements involved in mega corruption cases on priority.

Chairing a high level meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said NAB had no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but with the state of Pakistan.

The anti corruption strategy of bureau had started yielding positive results.

He added 59 percent people reposed confidence over NAB policies according to a report published by Gilani and Gallop survey.

NAB is focal institution according to anti-corruption convention of United Nations.

NAB is role model according to anti corruption institute of Saarc (The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries, which is honour for Pakistan.

The chairman said the bureau had fixed 10 months period for concluding the complaint verification, inquiries and investigations of graft cases.

Combined Investigation team comprising director general, additional directors and directors has been constituted to carry out through probe of a case.

Executive and Regional Boards have been constituted for taking consensus decisions.

Grading system has also been developed for improving the performance of NAB.

Positive results of all these initiatives has already started pouring in.

The chairman said the bureau gave importance to modern training of its investigations officers, prosecutors.

NAB had already finalized training and refresher courses for its officers for capacity building, he added.

The main aim of training is to enhance the capabilities of investigation officers and prosecutors.

The NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national duty. The increase in registration of complaints shows enhanced confidence over NAB.

A modern forensic laboratory has been established at Rawalpindi bureau which has multiple facilities to facilitate investigation and prosecution officers.

NAB had excellent conviction ratio of 68.88 percent which was exemplary among other such anti corruption institutions, he said.

Prestigious national and international institutions had expressed satisfaction over the performance of bureau, the chairman said.

Complaint verification, inquiries and investigations were being completed by regional bureau in accordance with law, he said, adding that the officers had already been directed to protect self respect of every suspect as NAB was a people friendly institution.

The main purpose of NAB is to eradicate corruption, recover the looted money from the culprits and deposit into national exchequer. The motto of NAB is ­ corruption free Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by deputy chairman NAB, Prosecutor General, Accountability, director general, (operations) and high ranking officials.