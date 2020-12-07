Business & Finance
Japan government likely to decide new economic measures of 73 trillion yen on Tuesday
- The economic measures will include those dealing with preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as shifting towards building a post-pandemic economy, NHK added.
07 Dec 2020
TOKYO: The Japanese government is likely to decide on new economic measures totalling roughly 73 trillion yen ($700 billion) on Tuesday, NHK public television reported on Monday.
The economic measures will include those dealing with preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as shifting towards building a post-pandemic economy, NHK added.
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2
Japan government likely to decide new economic measures of 73 trillion yen on Tuesday
Govt forms special cabinet committee for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling prices, directs for action against hoarders
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
COVID-19 lockdowns devastated working class with distant recovery, survey finds
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags
Read more stories
Comments