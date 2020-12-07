AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
Business & Finance

JGBs flat to sightly firmer as equities fall

  • At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.110%.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Monday, as a drop in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt instrument.

But market sentiment was weighed by weak performance in US Treasuries in the previous session after a disappointing US jobs report boosted hopes for a new round of stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 22,511 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.020%.

Yields on the 20-year JGB and the 30-year note stood flat at 0.390% and 0.650%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield lost half a basis point to 0.695%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.110%.

Japan shares closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a more than 29-1/2-year high, as investors booked profits after five consecutive weeks of gains.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of all of its JGB buying operations, purchasing 1- to 3-year notes worth 500 billion yen ($4.80 billion) and 25- to 40-year maturities worth 30 billion yen.

