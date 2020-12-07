World
Brexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights: Guardian
- The breakthrough made on Sunday night leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follow EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal.
07 Dec 2020
The European Union and the UK have all but finalised terms on the level of access for EU boats to seas within the UK's 200-mile exclusive economic zone, a major breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations on the rights of European fleets to fish in UK waters, the Guardian reported, citing EU sources.
The breakthrough made on Sunday night leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follow EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal.
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Brexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights: Guardian
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media
US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens
Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages
Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid-19 patients dead
PM rules out lockdown option
Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption
Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities
July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target
Read more stories
Comments