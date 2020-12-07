AVN 71.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.64%)
Brexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights: Guardian

  • The breakthrough made on Sunday night leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follow EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

The European Union and the UK have all but finalised terms on the level of access for EU boats to seas within the UK's 200-mile exclusive economic zone, a major breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations on the rights of European fleets to fish in UK waters, the Guardian reported, citing EU sources.

The breakthrough made on Sunday night leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follow EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal.

Brexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights: Guardian

