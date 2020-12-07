AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM rules out lockdown option

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing the possibility of a blanket lockdown across Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in a statement said the country cannot afford another lockdown and asked the provinces to ensure effective smart lockdown measures against the deadly pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the country.

The coronavirus positivity rates shared by the PM suggested that Sindh had highest 13.25 percent Covid-19 positivity rate followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 10.79 percent. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had KP 9.25 percent, Balochistan had 6.41 percent, Islamabad 5.84 percent, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 4.81 percent while Punjab with highest number of Covid-19 related country had the lowest 3.59 percent Covid-19 positivity rate.

The PM's comments came as 58 more deaths reported were in country (till Sunday) evening and the number of confirmed fatalities due to Covid-19 reached 8,361 and 3,308 fresh cases surfaced in 24 hours.

Till Sunday evening, the number of coronavirus related deaths in the federal capital was recorded at 340 with 32,414 confirmed cases, according to data issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The highest number of Covid-19 related deaths was recorded in Punjab with 3,162 fatalities and the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was 122,995, NCOC data suggested.

Sindh had second highest number of 3,011 fatalities and 182,473 active coronavirus cases.

KP witnesses 1,404 Covid-19 related deaths and 49,220 active cases, the NCOC data revealed. AJK had 177 deaths and 7,278 coronavirus cases. Balochistan had 169 deaths and 17,440 active coronavirus cases. GB saw 98 deaths with 4,179 active coronavirus cases recorded till Sunday evening, NCOC data suggested.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.