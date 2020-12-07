Futures spread remains thin

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 91bps to 7.44 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 38.4 percent to 125.50 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 203.60 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 14.8 percent and stood at Rs 7.00 billion during this week.

