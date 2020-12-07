AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

'G-B's status'

07 Dec 2020

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "G-B's status" carried by the newspaper on Thursday. The writer, Muhammad Waqar Rana, has presented a highly informed perspective to the newspaper readers by arguing, among other things, "Britain deliberately left undecided the fate of princely states under the Indian Independence Act, 1947 because it suited India with a big army and huge resources with the tacit support of Clement Atlee and Louis Mountbatten to forcibly and illegally incorporate them into the Union. Hyderabad, Kashmir, Junagadh and many other states were forcibly occupied or coerced to join Indian Union. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and V.P Menon were (in) famouslycalled the architects of this plan. All is documented in Menon's 'the story of integration of Indian States' and Patel's papers. Patel's large statue built by Narendra Modi laughs at humanity and minorities of India."

In my view, the RSS-BJP combine demonizes almost the entire Indian Congress leadership except Patel. It has to do it because of a variety of reasons. First and foremost is the fact that none from the Sangh Parivar played any role in the Independence Movement per se. Idolizing Patel is an effort, however feeble, on the part of the present rulers in India in order to make themselves relevant to the events that preceded the partition of sub-continent. They have no other option although it was Patel who placed a ban on RSS following the assassination of Gandhi by Nathuram Ghodse, who was an active RSS member.

Sudhir Chawla (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

'G-B's status'

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.