Munir Akram meets UNCTED official

Recorder Report 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram held a meeting with Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of Security Council Michèle Coninsx in New York. They discussed areas of common interest and reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in the efforts of counter-terrorism. Speaking on the occasion, Akram said Pakistan looks forward to working closely with UNCTED and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

