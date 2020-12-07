PTI government failed to provide relief: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not provide any relief to the people, which had deepened the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns.

He was addressing a convention of party workers in Shangla district. Sikandar Sherpao said the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including electricity and natural gas, were being used in other provinces, but the Pakhtuns could not benefit from them. "The rulers should take steps to remove the sense of deprivation among the Pakhtuns, who have faced the brunt of militancy, joblessness and inflation," he maintained.

Sikandar Sherpao said that his party leadership would not rest until the Pakhtuns got their due rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan. He urged the government to take steps for the development of the hitherto underdeveloped and far-flung areas in the province. The QWP leader expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in the province, asking the government to take corrective steps to bring the situation under control.

Criticizing the PTI rulers for their failure to deliver on the election pledges, he said that the government was blaming others for its poor performance. He said the PTI rulers were using the mantra of accountability to harass the leaders of the opposition. He maintained that the anti-graft bodies were being used to victimize the opposition parties. However, he said that the corruption scandals of the PTI government were now coming into the limelight which spoke volumes about the credibility of the rulers.

