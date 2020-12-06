JUI-F leader asks 'powers' to stop supporting 'fake' government

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General and Vice President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Saturday warned the government against any crackdown on opposition parties' workers, and also cautioned the "powers" that be to avoid supporting the "fake" PTI government.

Central Secretary General of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Pakistan and Central Vice President of PDM Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor, while talking to media said that December 13, Lahore jalsa would be the biggest of all; and the government would not be able to stop them.

The PDM has launched a government removal movement. Prime minister Imran Khan should resign and go home with the whole cabinet. He said that right now we have to go to Islamabad and make big decisions. We want to tell those behind them, we want a constitutional war. If they came in the middle then the fingers will be raised on them too.

He said we held five big meetings. Apart from Sindh, the government tried to thwart our meetings. I want to make it clear that if the government tried to play the Multan game in Lahore, the outcome would be very bad, he said. The tactics of thwarting our meeting in Multan was "a shameful act".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020