Dec 06, 2020
Pakistan

COVID-19 closure: Saeed Ghani sides with schools over fee collection

INP 06 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Saturday sided with the schools' administration over receiving fees from parents amid closure during COVID-19 pandemic.

While giving justification for his support extended to schools, the education minister asked as to from where schools would pay the salaries of teachers, if they would not collect the fee.

"Being an education minister, I was not in favour of closing schools," he said adding that provincial education ministers during a meeting headed by Shafqat Mahmood had a varying opinion on the vacation issue. However the decision was later taken with consensus.

He said that the COVID-19 situation is different from the previous wave and threw his weight behind the suggestion that some schools could be reopened.

Commenting on the education system in the province, Saeed Ghani said that it was worst even before he assumed the charge of his post.

