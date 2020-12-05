Pakistan
‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ to be celebrated with traditional fervour: Governor
05 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while congratulating everyone on ‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ has said that the day might not be celebrated as it was celebrated before the Covid-19 with traditional fervour, but it would be marked with love and care.
He stated this in his message on Sindhi Cultural Day.
He said that there were different cultures around the world and the Culture of Sindh was one of the old cultures.
He said that the footprints of culture of Sindh were found approximately 5000 years ago.
Governor Imran Ismail said that the day was celebrated in December every year.
He said that on the day, ‘We will wear Ajrak and tell the world how much we are proud of our culture.’
