Pakistan
Marriage hall sealed, 14 booked over SOPs violation
- The AC sealed the marriage hall while Sadar police have registered a case against 14 people including hall manager Ghazanfar and groom’s father Muhammad Khalid.
05 Dec 2020
KASUR: A marriage hall was sealed and 14 people were booked over violation of anti-Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), in Pattoki on Saturday.
Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharoon Niazi, along with DSP Pattoki Muhammad Akram Khan and police team, raided on Qasar-e-Hakim Marriage Hall where anti-Coronavirus SOPs were being violated during a marriage function.
