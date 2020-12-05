BJP minister who took India-made COVID-19 vaccine tests positive for virus

An Indian health minister, who recently took the India-made coronavirus vaccine, has tested positive for the COVID-19.

The Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced the news via tweet stating: "I have been tested corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona."

As per the Indian media reports, the mister voluntarily took vaccine shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin less than two weeks ago.

As per the Indian Express, the 67-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is diabetic and had recently undergone a surgery for a thigh bone fracture.

He had volunteered to participate in the vaccine’s human phase trials, in which over 25,000 persons were administered trial doses.

The Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine entered its last-stage trials last month.

Rajni Kant, a senior scientist at the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told Reuters that the vaccine has shown good efficacy. “It is expected that by the beginning of next year, February or March, something would be available.”