Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN

Pakistan has presented the dossier detailing Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan to the United Nations (UN).

In a tweet on Saturday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that he met the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov on December 3 and handed over to him the dossier.

The representative said that Voronkov 'promised to study the dossier'. The under-secretary-general called upon India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and engage in a dialogue and pursue solutions in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

In a press conference in November, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar presented a dossier detailing India's involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan.

They presented multiple videos and audio clips, documents of Indian terrorists communicating and passing instructions to each other.