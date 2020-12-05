AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN

  • The UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov 'promised to study the dossier', Munir Akram tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 05 Dec 2020

Pakistan has presented the dossier detailing Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan to the United Nations (UN).

In a tweet on Saturday, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that he met the UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov on December 3 and handed over to him the dossier.

The representative said that Voronkov 'promised to study the dossier'. The under-secretary-general called upon India and Pakistan to reduce tensions and engage in a dialogue and pursue solutions in accordance with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

In a press conference in November, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar presented a dossier detailing India's involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan.

They presented multiple videos and audio clips, documents of Indian terrorists communicating and passing instructions to each other.

India Pakistan DG ISPR UN dossier Indian terrorism

Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Circular debt soars to Rs2.3 trillion

Vaccine push: WHO chief warns poor could be 'trampled'

SPI down 0.23 percent WoW

November trade deficit widens by 14.7 percent MoM

Responsibilities of BoDs: SBP amends Prudential Regulations G-1(B)

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters