Sindh govt. provides land to AIOU for regional office

  • The land has been allocated for provision of low-cost education to the poor and marginalized strata of the society in the Sindh province, a press release said.
APP 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government of Sindh, in a bid to facilitate Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for extending its regional network to different parts of Sindh province, allocated a piece of land in Thatta for construction of university’s own customized building.

The land has been allocated for provision of low-cost education to the poor and marginalized strata of the society in the Sindh province, a press release said.

Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, after assuming the charge of the university as vice chancellor has expedited the expansion of outreach system AIOU to reach every nook and corner of the country and to provide educational facilities to all interested people, especially the lower social stratum at their doorstep.

In this regard, he is in contact of higher authorities of all the four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Recently, the Vice Chancellor has requested Chief Minister Sind, Murad Ali Shah for provision of government land in different parts of Sindh including Malir, Thatta, Kashmore, Hyderabad and Larkna, which has started bearing fruits.

The Vice Chancellor has entrusted Direcor General Regional Services, AIOU Inam Ullah Shaikh the task of expansion of the university.

On the directives of Sindh government the office of the Mukhtiarkar Taluka Thatta has identified a plot of land measuring one acre in Thatta city for allotment a,nd construction of regional centre of the AIOU.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has acknowledged the Sindh government and Chief Minister Sindh for helping AIOU in extending and reinforcing its outreach system in Sindh for the benefit of the society in general.

Meanwhile, the University has announced results of its Intermediate programs and placed the same at its website www.aiou.edu.pk.

According to Controller of Exams, result cards are being sent to all the concerned students at their postal address.

