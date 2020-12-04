AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil moves up towards $50/bbl after OPEC+ supply compromise

  • OPEC+ had been expected to continue existing cuts until at least March, after backing down from plans to raise output by 2 million bpd.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

LONDON: Brent crude oil futures rose to just under $50 a barrel on Friday as major producers agreed on a compromise to increase output slightly from January but continue the bulk of existing supply curbs to cope with coronavirus-hit demand.

Brent was up 53 cents at $49.24 a barrel by 1034 GMT after hitting its highest since early March at $49.92.

West Texas Intermediate rose 47 cents to $46.11 a barrel.

Both benchmarks are set for a fifth straight week of gains.

OPEC and Russia on Thursday agreed to ease deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day with further as yet undefined increases on a monthly basis, failing to reach a compromise on a broader policy for the rest of 2021.

OPEC+ had been expected to continue existing cuts until at least March, after backing down from plans to raise output by 2 million bpd.

The increase means the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are set to reduce production by 7.2 million bpd, or 7pc of global demand from January, compared with current cuts of 7.7 million bpd.

The deal will ensure declining crude inventories through the first quarter, said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

"Oil demand is likely to rebound strongly in 2021 along with the roll-out of vaccines. There are good reasons to be bullish for oil," he said.

But there was a risk that the new arrangement could lead to lax adherence to quotas given the gradual increases baked into it, said RBC's Helima Croft.

Also supporting prices, a bipartisan $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday.

The premium of Brent crude futures for nearby delivery to future months is at its highest since February, a structure called backwardation, which usually points to supplies tightening up and suggests receding fears of a current glut.

Coronavirus OPEC+ Oil Crude Oil

Oil moves up towards $50/bbl after OPEC+ supply compromise

COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters