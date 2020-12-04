COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18

The Sindh Government on Friday announced to impose lockdown in district west of Karachi starting December 5 through Dec 18 amid surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

As per deputy commissioner for west district Muhammad Ali Shah’s order all coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be strictly enforced during the smart lockdown.

The smart lockdown would be imposed in 13 areas of the city's western districts where a rising number of COVID-19 patients were reported.

Baldia Town, Gadap, Keamari, Islamnagar, Saeedabad, Mohajir Camp, Maymarabad, Yousuf Goth, Data Nagar, Hanifabad, Pak Colony, Metroville, Bawani Chali, and Frontier Colony will undergo lockdown starting from tomorrow.

District commissioner said all businesses will remain closed, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, as well as shops selling staples and items of day-to-day use.

The lockdown has been approved in light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases, he added.