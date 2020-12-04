Greece to auction 625mn euros of one-year T-bills on Dec 9

ATHENS: Greece will sell 625 million euros ($760.50 million) of one-year treasury bills on Dec. 9 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The agency rolled over one-year T-bills in September with the paper priced to yield 0.0pc.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be Dec. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30pc of the auctioned amount until Dec. 10, PDMA said.