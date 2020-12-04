AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

Nuzhat Nazar 04 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has transferred as many as 450 marketing employees from Karachi to Islamabad. According to the PIA officials, since most of the flight operations have shifted to Islamabad and Lahore in the north, the officers have been transferred to Islamabad.

According to sources, the PIA management has asked 450 employees of the marketing department to shift from Karachi to the federal capital by Dec 28th.

On the other hand, all the PIA offices in Sindh have been closed except Moenjodaro Airport, and its office in Larkana.

These employees were first transferred to Karachi from various other cities, and have been transferred now to Islamabad.

These officers transferred to Islamabad also include a large number of women who are permanent residents of Karachi with their families settled in the city.

The head office of the PIA is in Karachi and in order to shift the head-office from Karachi to Islamabad or any other place, the legislation has to be enacted by the National Assembly.

Previously, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 22, 2019, it was decided to shift the head-office of the PIA to Islamabad, in view of the fact that the Aviation Division is based in Islamabad.

