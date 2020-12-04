Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
04 Dec 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Dec'20 69.85 69.85 69.25 69.25 10:55 - -0.74 2 69.99
Dec 03
Mar'21 71.60 71.98 71.15 71.33 12:31 - -0.27 10966 71.60
Dec 03
May'21 72.50 72.80 72.05 72.27 12:25 - -0.23 3109 72.50
Dec 03
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.