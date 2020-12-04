Persons with special needs: Parliament will play effective role for protection of rights: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the Parliament would play an effective role for protection of the rights of the persons with disabilities. "Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) need encouragement and support to enable them to be viable and productive part of the society. It is our collective res ponsibility to encourage the special persons. The International Day of Disabled Persons reminds us to stand shoulder to shoulder with all those who are supporting the cause of welfare for the PWDs," the speaker National Assembly expressed these views, while addressing the one-day event in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in the Parliament House on Thursday. He said the Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons had been empowered to suggest and recommend all policy measure in that regard.

He encouraged and appreciated the efforts of all social welfare organisations, which were contributing to facilitate the PWDs in the far-flung areas of the country.

MNA Munaza Hassan, secretary general Women Parliamentary Caucus also said, while addressing the event that "we would make all out efforts to review the existing laws in favour of the PWDs".

Zila Qaiser, emerging disability leader, especially appreciated and thanked Speaker Asad Qaiser's efforts to bring relief for the PWDs across the country. She sought more parliamentary and legislative intervention to bring relief in the lives of the PWDs.

