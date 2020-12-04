AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
China stocks lower

Reuters 04 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington after the US House of Representatives passed a bill that threatens to delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges. Both Democrats and Donald Trump's fellow Republicans echoed the president's hard line against Beijing, which has became fiercer this year as Trump blamed China for the coronavirus ravaging the United States.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.21% at 3,442.14, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2%. The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.101%. Vaccine-related stocks helped limit losses in the index, after the Institute of Microbiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences said it worked with China's Chongqing Zhifei to carry out phase III trial of a coronavirus vaccine in China's Hunan province in November. The company was up 4.6% at market close, while the healthcare sub-index rose 2.7%.

