Hospitals are bearing an increasing load due to COVID-19 cases resurge: Asad Umar

Chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and federal planning minister Asad Umar has said hospitals are bearing an increasing load due to rising coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country.

While talking to ARY news, the federal minister said that the second wave of the deadly virus has added an extra burden on hospitals across the country. They are now crammed with patients.

Criticising opposition for holding rallies despite the outbreak, he said the opposition parties are putting lives of people at risk.

Asad said the way opposition parties have dealt COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can be more hypocritical than this.

He stated that the government will not allow anyone to carry out illegitimate step for their ulterior gains.

“If people’s lives are risked and if they’re posed any danger, there will be action against the opposition,” Umar stressed.

It is worth to mention here that Karachi’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped over 20%, the highest in Pakistan.

This eye-opening revelation was made during the meeting in Islamabad. The forum told that Karachi’s positivity rate of the virus has spiked up to 20.12%, which is the highest in the country.

Karachi is followed by Hyderabad, where the the positivity rate stands at 18.43%. With 14.53% Abbottabad stands at third.

It was revealed that the number of coronavirus patients in critical condition has increased to 2,496. The numbers have been on the rise ever since the country began battling the second wave of the virus.