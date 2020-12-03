Shibli appeals to public to follow COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday appealed to the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures during the second wave of coronavirus.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said people should take precautionary measures so lives could be protected and livelihoods could not be affected.

He said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic had intensified and positive cases were on the rise.

During the first wave, Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a successful strategy caring for both lives and livelihoods and this was acknowledged by the world.

"More effective measures are being taken to deal with the second wave of corona," he added.