AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shibli appeals to public to follow COVID SOPs

  • During the first wave, Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a successful strategy caring for both lives and livelihoods and this was acknowledged by the world.
APP 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday appealed to the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures during the second wave of coronavirus.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said people should take precautionary measures so lives could be protected and livelihoods could not be affected.

He said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic had intensified and positive cases were on the rise.

During the first wave, Prime Minister Imran Khan adopted a successful strategy caring for both lives and livelihoods and this was acknowledged by the world.

"More effective measures are being taken to deal with the second wave of corona," he added.

Coronavirus Imran Khan Shibli Faraz

Shibli appeals to public to follow COVID SOPs

Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media

Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis

Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters