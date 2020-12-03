AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Good governance, transparency top priorities of present government: Murad Saeed

  • He said that with use of technology people were being facilitated and revenues of the Ministry were also on the rise.
APP 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that good governance, transparency and provision of better facilities to masses were the top priorities of PTI government.

Addressing a function here, he said that the Ministry of Communications adopted a new technologies for ensuring transparency in its projects.

He said that in the first phase e-billing system was introduced for transparency and facilitation.

He said that with use of technology people were being facilitated and revenues of the Ministry were also on the rise.

He said that the NHA has introduced an application titled "Humsafar" for the facilitation of passengers using federal highways and motorways network.

Murad Saeed said that the initiative would end the commission culture and bring transparency in the projects, adding that NHA was a huge department having portfolio worth billions.

The Minister said that NHA officers and employees were always working hard but due to commission culture the department had earned bad reputation.

He said that the introduction of new technologies would bring transparency.

He congratulated officers of ministry and National Highway Authority (NHA) for the successful launch of technology based project.

He said that reforms process was underway as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that good governance will put country on track of development.

