World
Russia reports record 28,145 new coronavirus cases, 554 deaths
03 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia confirmed a record 28,145 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 7,750 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,375,546.
Authorities also reported 554 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 41,607 since the pandemic began.
