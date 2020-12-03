Money-laundering case: Court exempts Shehbaz, Hamza from personal appearance

(Karachi) An accountability court granted exemption to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz from appearing in a money-laundering case, local media reported on Thursday.

The hearing of the case was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan.

The lawyer, representing the PML-N leaders, filed an application requesting the court to grant his clients exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

He contended that Shehbaz and Hamza were released from prison on parole due to the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. He added the Punjab government extended their parole period by a day, which ends today.

The lawyer said party leaders, workers and other people are visiting them at their residence to offer condolences, hence, their plea for exemption from personal appearance be accepted.

Granting the request, the court adjourned the hearing until December 8 with direction for the NAB to produce its witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

On December 2, the government extended the parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for one day.

The extension in parole was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. On December 27, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were released on five day parole by Punjab government following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Former adviser to prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, commented on the extension, saying the PML-N leaders were released on parole on humanitarian grounds.