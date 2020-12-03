AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.41%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.7%)
DGKC 108.23 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.1%)
EFERT 61.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HASCOL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
HBL 130.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
HUBC 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
JSCL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KAPCO 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
MLCF 41.11 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.83%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.6%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
PIOC 95.87 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.77%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PPL 92.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.13%)
PSO 207.13 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.79%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (7.79%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 33.29 (0.76%)
BR30 22,332 Increased By ▲ 179.18 (0.81%)
KSE100 42,364 Increased By ▲ 336.92 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,792 Increased By ▲ 124.05 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Money-laundering case: Court exempts Shehbaz, Hamza from personal appearance

  • Petitioners' counsel stated that party leaders, workers and other people are visiting them at their residence to offer condolences, hence, their plea for exemption from personal appearance be accepted
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Dec 2020

(Karachi) An accountability court granted exemption to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz from appearing in a money-laundering case, local media reported on Thursday.

The hearing of the case was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan.

The lawyer, representing the PML-N leaders, filed an application requesting the court to grant his clients exemption from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

He contended that Shehbaz and Hamza were released from prison on parole due to the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. He added the Punjab government extended their parole period by a day, which ends today.

The lawyer said party leaders, workers and other people are visiting them at their residence to offer condolences, hence, their plea for exemption from personal appearance be accepted.

Granting the request, the court adjourned the hearing until December 8 with direction for the NAB to produce its witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

On December 2, the government extended the parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for one day.

The extension in parole was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. On December 27, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were released on five day parole by Punjab government following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Former adviser to prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, commented on the extension, saying the PML-N leaders were released on parole on humanitarian grounds.

Court Shehbaz Hamza exemption

Money-laundering case: Court exempts Shehbaz, Hamza from personal appearance

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters