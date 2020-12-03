AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Several prominent PML-N loyalists not visible in PDM meetings

Ali Hussain 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Several prominent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) loyalists with a long term association with the party supremo Nawaz Sharif have not been visible in recent jalsas organized under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Background interviews with the PDM members as well as some conspicuously absent PML-N loyalists indicated that they remain deeply concerned at Nawaz Sharif's tough anti-establishment narrative during his address to the PDM jalsas in Gujranwala and Quetta, besides speaking at all party conference (APC) and to party's central executive committee (CEC) and Swat rally, as well as on the lead role given to Maryam Nawaz without consultation.

The establishment is a "reality" in our politics and the party needs to pursue the path of negotiation instead of confrontation, PML-N senior leaders told this correspondent on condition of anonymity.

"Maryam is new to politics, and the way she is running the party could create problems for the party in future. Not openly but in party meetings, we have been expressing our concerns and insisting on dialogue and compromise," PML-N sources added.

"Maryam has turned Mian sahib [Nawaz Sharif] against the establishment but even though he is aware of our concerns yet the ongoing cases against the party leadership especially against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and his own ouster for holding an iqama are factors that account for his support for Maryam's narrative," said a senior PML-N leader who declined to be named.

Maryam Nawaz appears to be the biggest crowd puller for the party today, they acknowledged, but added that crowds do not always translate into a vote bank large enough to form a government in the centre or the province.

"Besides she knows nothing about constituency politics which her uncle and her cousin Humza have been engaged in which translates into seats for the party," they further contended.

Maryam Nawaz is surrounded by those who she trusts, particularly those she was reportedly instrumental in elevating to positions of power during PML-N tenure (2013-18) including Muhammad Zubair, Talal Chaudhary, Maryam Aurengzeb, and Pervez Rashid.

But other senior PML-N leaders such as Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mushaihdullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Zafarul Haq, Rana Tanveer have rarely been seen in the PDM jalsas or around Maryam Nawaz.

Rana Sanaullah, long considered a Shahbaz Sharif loyalist, is supporting Maryam Nawaz though he maybe hedging his bets, one PML-N source said sarcastically.

Party insiders further revealed that Khawaja Saad Rafique is unhappy with the party leadership for not taking care of him and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique when they were in jail.

Maryam Nawaz, sources added, had expressed disappointment over the parliamentary party meeting chaired by Khawaja Asif when it decided to extend support to the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in January 2020. And despite the fact that Nawaz Sharif had given the go ahead through a letter to Khawaja Asif yet since then, Khawa Asif is avoiding sharing a stage with Maryam Nawaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Several prominent PML-N loyalists not visible in PDM meetings

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.